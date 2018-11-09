NIA arrests transporter in Maoist funding case

Ranchi, Nov 12 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested a transporter here in connection with a terror funding case of Maoist-affiliated organisation Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC), an agency official said.

Sudhanshu Ranjan, a transporter in the Magadh-Amrapali coal belt region, was held for his involvement in supply of funds to the terror outfit TPC.

“Ranjan got contracts for transporting coal in the region on the recommendation of TPC leader Akraman. These contracts were taken at a higher rate than the prevailing rates and the extra amount was being transferred in cash to Akraman,” said the NIA official.

Ranjan will be produced before a special NIA court here on Tuesday morning for seeking his police custody.

“Investigation is continuing. So far, seven accused persons have been arrested in this case,” said the official.

