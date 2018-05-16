NIA charge-sheet against LeT operative Amir

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a charge-sheet here on Friday against Lashkar-e-Taiba operative Mohammad Amir for illegally entering India from Pakistan alongwith three associates to carry out terrorist attacks.

The charge-sheet was filed in a Patiala House court.

The 19-year-old Amir and three other terrorists infiltrated into Indian territory along with weapons, ammunition, grenades and navigation and communication equipment.

They had planned terror attacks in different parts of India, including Delhi, on the directions of their handlers in Pakistan, the charge-sheet said.

A resident of Baldia town in Pakistan’s Karachi, Amir was arrested on November 24 last year from Handwara town in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district. His three accomplices were killed in shootout with security forces three days earlier.

–IANS

