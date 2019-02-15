NIA collects samples from blast scene in J&K

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) A day after 49 CRPF troopers were killed in a terror strike in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday collected materials required for forensic evaluation from the blast site, officials said.

An NIA official said: “Considering the status of the scene of crime, the team will continue with shifting of the material tomorrow as well. The outcome would be made known after the analysis is over,” he said.

In the worst-ever terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir since militancy erupted in 1989, a suicide bomber on Thursday rammed his SUV packed with explosives into a CRPF bus on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in Pulwama district, killing at least 49 troopers and leaving the security established stunned.

