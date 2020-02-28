NIA conducts raids on NSCN-IM fugitives in Dimapur

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) searched two place in Dimapur, Nagaland, in connection with the May 2019 killing of Tirong Aboh, sitting MLA from the Khonsa West Assembly seat in Arunachal Pradesh.

It searched houses of absconding accused Absolom @.Rockwang Tangkhul, a self-styled NSCN(IM) major general, and James Kiwang, another NSCN-IM leader.

The NIA seized two quadrotor drones, 14 rounds of .32 ammunition, 22 mobile phones, three laptops, one e-tablet, one Apple Macbook, one pen drive, two memory cards, some CDs and a few documents related to monetary transactions.

Aboh’s convoy was ambushed by NSCN(IM) militants near Pansum Thong village in the Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh. Eleven people, including the MLA, died on the spot and three others received injuries in the ambush.

The NIA registered a case on June 10, 2019 and filed a charge-sheet against Luckin Mashangva, Jaikishan Sharma, Yangte Josaham and Napong Jenpi in the special NIA court, Yupia, on January 27, 2020. The accused are in the judicial custody at the Itanagar Jail.

According to the agency, the members of NSCN(IM) led by Absolom and Kiwang had ambused the MLA’s convoy and killed him and others.

