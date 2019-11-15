NIA files charge sheet in Punjab terror conspiracy case

New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet in the case relating to a terror conspiracy in Punjab.

“Investigation has established that Kulwinderjit Singh alias Khanpuria, the chief conspirator/ mastermind had planned to strike terror in the state of Punjab by the way of blasts in public areas to terrorize masses,” the charge sheet filed before Special NIA court Mohali said.

The charge sheet names four accused – Kulwinderjit Singh alias Khanpuria, Ravinderpal Singh alias Ravi, Jagdev Singh alias Sonu and Harcharan Singh, under section 120B, 121, 121A, 122 and 123 of IPC, sections 3 and 25 of Arms Act and sections 17, 18, 18B, 20, 38 and 39 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

“Kulwinderjit Singh and his associates raised fund and arranged arms and ammunition for the furtherance to commit terrorist acts. Photos and videos of reconnaissance made by accused persons have also been recovered from their electronic devices,” the document said further.

The case pertains to the planning to target places/persons of importance. Kulwinderjit Singh alias Khanpuria and their associates were also planning to execute mass terror attacks by way of explosions and reconnaissance of their targets was done by them. The objective of the conspiracy was to destabilize the law and order situation in Punjab and to revive terrorism in the state.

–IANS

anb/rt