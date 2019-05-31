NIA files charge sheet in Srinagar weapons theft case

Jammu, June 6 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a charge sheet in a court here in connection with the September 28, 2018, theft of weapons from the residence of a legislator in Srinagar.

An NIA official said the charge sheet in the theft of 7 AK rifles and one pistol along with ammunition from the residence of former PDP legislator, Aijaz Ahmad Mir, was filed in the NIA court in Jammu on Thursday.

“The case was taken over by NIA for investigation on October 18, 2018. It was established that SPO (Special Police Officer), Adil Bashir Sheikh entered into a conspiracy with other accused persons, Rafique Ahmad Bhat, Yawar Ahmad Dar and Abid Manzoor Magray, who was an active militant of Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit, to steal the weapons,” the official said.

“The motive behind the weapons theft was to supply these to active Hizbul terrorists and those being trained for terrorist activities. After carrying out the theft all the three accused persons joined the Hizbul outfit.”

According to the official, “during investigations, the role of Syed Naveed Babu and Hizbul commander Riyaz Naikoo emerged in the case, for radicalising and training Hizbul terrorists including Adil Bashir Sheikh, Yawar Ahmad Dar and Rafique Ahmad Bhat.

“Two accused persons namely Yawar Ahmad Dar and Abid Manzoor Magray w ere killed in encounters with security forces on May 16, 2019, and May 31, 2019.”

“Charge sheet has been filed in the Special NIA Court, Jammu against the accused persons, namely, Rafique Ahmad Bhat and absconder Adil Bashir Sheikh. Further investigation continues in respect of other accused persons, including Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo”, he added.

