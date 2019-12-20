NIA files charges against 6 in 2017 attack on Assam Rifles

New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed charge-sheet against six for attack on an Assam Rifles personnel in Manipur in 2017.

An NIA spokesperson said here on Tuesday, the agency had filed charges against three absconding persons — Koijam Ibochouba aka Sumo, Mayanglambam Siromani aka Kesper, Thokchom Ningthemba aka Ningthem Feiroijamba — before the Special NIA court in Imphal.

Charge-sheet has also been filed against Laishram Priyokumar Meitei aka Amuthoi, Thangjam Achou aka Thangjam Achan and Chandam Tondon Singh aka Shileiba under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

The case relates to ambush on a road-opening party of the 4th Assam Rifles at Chamol-Sajir Tampak road in the Chandel district of Manipur on November 15, 2017 by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and the Manipur Naga People’s Front (MNPF) activists.

Two Assam Rifles personnel were grievously injured and one of them succumbed to injuries, later. Two terrorists were killed in the action.

The spokesperson said the banned PLA and the MNPF conspired to wage war against the government and carried out the ambush. During the investigation the perpetrators’ identities were established and three accused were arrested.

