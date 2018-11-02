NIA files chargesheet against five NSCN(K) activists

Shillong, Nov 6 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency has filed a charge-sheet against five members of the Myanmar-based terror outfit, the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang, before a special NIA court in Meghalaya in an abduction case, an official said on Tuesday.

The chargesheet against the five — Gaisinglung Meiringmei, Khamjang Rongmei, Dimchuingam Ruangmei, Ganthoulung Rongmei and Tanthaoliu Gonmei — was filed on Monday by the NIA Guwahati in a case relating to the abduction of an employee of Bharti Infra Projects Limited for ransom.

Meiringmei is the Deputy Secretary Revenue of NSCN-K and was arrested by Meghalaya police from a rented house at Mookyniang, Khiehtyrshi area in West Jaintia Hills district on May 13.

Based on Meiringmei’s leads, the Meghalaya police arrested the other four NSCN-K terrorists, including Meiringmei’s wife Gonmai from various locations and seized several lakhs of money including incriminating documents.

“The employee was kidnapped by NSCN(K) cadres at the behest of Gaisinglung Meiringmei, Deputy Secretary (Revenue), NSCN(K) in order to illegaly extort Rs 1 crore for his release to finance the terrorist activities of NSCN(K) for waging war against the State,” an NIA official said.

The NSCN-K released the hostage on May 12, 2018 after a ransom of Rs 25 lakh was paid.

During the investigation, it was established that self-styled leader and cadres of proscribed orgnization NSCN-K conspired to kidnap the employee of Bharti Infra Projects Limited, which is engaged in the making of tunnels and railway lines in Manipur.

Around Rs 15 lakh of ransom money was recovered during the investigation of the case.

They have been charged with committing various offences under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

–IANS

rrk/prs