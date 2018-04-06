NIA files chargesheet against two in Hindu Munnani leader murder case

Chennai, April 7 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday filed a charge sheet in a special court here against two persons accused in connection with the murder of Hindu Munanni leader Sasikumar.

In a statement issue, the NIA said charge sheets under various sections of Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act were filed against Sadham alias Sadham Hussain and Subair, both from Coimbatore around 500 km from here.

Sasikumar, a spokesperson of Hindu Munnani was hacked to death in Coimbatore on September 22, 2016.

Investigation of the case was taken over by SID (Special Investigation Division) CB CID, Coimbatore of Tamil Nadu Police on October 1, 2016, the NIA said.

Considering the gravity of offence, the Union Home Ministry in January this year asked NIA to investigate the case.

According to NIA, its investigation has established that Sadham, Subair and other accused persons, all active members of Popular Front of India (PFI), conspired and killed Sasikumar, brutally to strike terror among a section of people including members of Hindu organisations.

The NIA said investigation against accused persons namely Abu alais Abuthagir, Mubarak alais Mohammed Mubarak and others are on.

–IANS

vj/vd