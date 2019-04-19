NIA raids in UP’s Amroha in new IS module case

New Delhi/Amroha (Uttar Pradesh), April 24 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday carried out searches at several places in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha in connection with its ongoing investigation into the Islamic State’s new module Harkat-ul-Harb-e-Islam, officials said.

A senior NIA official related to the probe in Delhi told IANS: “Searches are being carried out at several locations in Amroha after we got the leads during the questioning of two arrested accused.”

Raids were on in Naugawa Sadat and Saidpur area in Amroha, following the leads obtained during the interrogation of Mohammad Gufran and Mohammad Faiz.

The agency had arrested Faiz from the national capital on Tuesday for allegedly conspiring to commit terrorist attacks in Delhi, National Capital Region (NCR) and Uttar Pradesh, while Gufran was arrested on Saturday from Amroha after his role had surfaced as one of the key conspirators in the terror attack plan.

The NIA had on December 26 arrested 10 members, including mastermind Mufti Mohammad Suhail, of the IS module from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh after carrying out searches at 17 places. The arrested men were allegedly planning to attack some political personalities, security establishments as well as crowded places in Delhi and the National Capital Region.

The NIA also seized 25 kg of explosive material including potassium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, sulphur, sugar material paste, mobile phone circuits, batteries, 51 pipes, remote control car triggering switch, wireless digital doorbell for remote switch, steel containers, electric wires, knifes, swords, IS-related literature and Rs 7.5 lakh in cash.

The NIA later in January arrested two more suspects named Muhammad Absar and Naeem, the alleged arms supplier of the Harkat-ul-Harb-e-Islam, from Meerut

