NIA summons Kashmiri journalist in Aasiya Andrabi case

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has summoned a Kashmiri journalist in connection with its probe against Aasiya Andrabi — chief of the banned Dukhtaran-e-Millat, a separatist organisation — and accused of waging a war against the state and delivering hate speeches in Jammu and Kashmir.

The agency asked Aquib Javaid Hakeem, a resident of Bandipora in Jammu and Kashmir, to appear before the investigators at its headquarters in south Delhi’s Lodhi Road area on Sunday, an NIA official said on Friday.

In its summon to Hakeem — issued under Section 160 of the CrPc (Code of Criminal Procedure), the NIA said “whereas it appears that you are acquainted with the circumstances of the case… you are hereby required to attend before the undersigned at NIA headquarters opposite to CGO Complex, Lodhi Road on July 15 at 12.30 p.m for the purpose of your examination relating to the case”.

The NIA notice to Hakeem — a journalist with Kashmir Observer, an English daily newspapers published from Srinagar in Kashmir — is linked to a case the anti-terror agency filed on April 27 against Andrabi and her associates Sofi Fehmeeda and Nahida Nasreen.

The NIA on July 6 arrested Andrabi and her aides for questioning over their role with regard to Dukhtaran-e-Millat and other anti-India activities.

Talking to IANS over phone, Hakeem said: “I don’t know why NIA sent him notice to join investigation linked to Aasiya Andrabi case.

“I don’t have any relation with Aasiya. I recently did her interview that might be a reason for the NIA summons.”

The NIA, on the directions of the Union Home Ministry, registered a case against Andrabi and her aides as well as Dukhtaran-e-Millat, which was banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, in April this year.

According to the NIA FIR, the “central government has received information that one Aasiya Andrabi and her associates namely Sofi Fehmeeda and Nahida Nasreen are actively running a separatist organisation named ‘Dukhtaran-e-Millat’ (DEM) which is proscribed under the First Schedule to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act”.

“They are using various media platforms to spread insurrectionary imputations and hateful speeches that endanger the integrity, security and sovereignty of India. DEM through Andrabi openly advocates secession of Jammu and Kashmir from the Union of India and has also called for Jihad and use of violence against India,” the FIR read.

The agency also said in the FIR that Andrabi and her associates had spoken, written and also published “visible representations that bring in hatred and contempt apart from exciting disaffection towards the government of India”.

The organisation, it added, was promoting enmity, hatred and ill-will between different communities on the grounds of religion and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony.

“Andrabi has solicited help from proscribed terrorist organisations, and along with her associates, she has entered into a criminal conspiracy to wage war against the government of India,” the FIR alleged.

She was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police from Anantnag for allegedly planning to organise a large-scale demonstration and stone-pelting in the area. She was not released despite being granted bail by the court and was arrested in a different case.

–IANS

rak/nir