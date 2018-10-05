NIA takes over Manipur arms haul case

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) The NIA has taken over the investigation of the seizure of a huge cache of arms and ammunition in Manipur that was recovered from a house towards May-end, the anti-terror agency said on Friday.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) lodged an FIR in the case on Thursday for waging a war against the government, and under the Arms Act and the Explosive Substances Act.

It took over the original case from the Manipur Police which had filed an FIR on May 22, a day after it seized huge quantities of arms and ammunition from a house at Mantripukhri Lamlongei area in Imphal and detained a woman Valley Chithung.

The police had recovered four gelatine rods, four cordite wire, 13 detonators, one AK-47 magazine, two 9mm magazines, 29 AK series ammunition, and Myanmar and Philippines currencies.

The NIA statement said that Valley’s husband Honpam Chithung was arrested by the Manipur Police the same day and he disclosed before the police that a cache of arms and ammunition was stored at his rented house in Mantripukhri.

