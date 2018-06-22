Niall Horan plans a break from limelight

London, June 26 (IANS) One Direction star Niall Horan says he wants to take a break from limelight until he has some good tunes.

He plans to go on a break after his Flicker World Tour. He will finish the tour in three months then take time off before starting work on his second solo record, reports thesun.ie.

He said: “Having the band there is great so in the sound checks we will jam out something and see what happens. Nothing has really come yet. When I’m on tour I get into such a routine. And when you’re writing songs I feel like that needs to be 100 per cent your focus.

“So I’m going to take a couple of months off after the tour, which finishes in September. Then I’ll just write until I’ve got good tunes. I’m not coming back until I do.”

The singer says slower songs come “more naturally for me”.

“I would like to create a bit more of the up-tempo stuff and try to cement my sound. That’s something to work on.”

–IANS

