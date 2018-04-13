Niall Horan takes Hailee Steinfeld to golf

Los Angeles, April 16 (IANS) Actress Hailee Steinfeld, who has been romantically linked to singer Niall Horan, accompanied him to a golf tournament.

According to the Mail on Sunday newspaper, Steinfeld, Horan, and his professional player friend Thomas Bjorn all shared a house in Augusta, Georgia, during the four-day US Masters golf tournament.

The news comes a few weeks after it was revealed the pair are “casually dating”, reported femalefirst.co.uk.

“It’s true that Hailee and Niall are dating, but at this point it’s still pretty casual,” a source said.

In February, the couple enjoyed a weekend in Las Vegas, where they went to see Backstreet Boys perform at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino before taking a stage table at a nightclub.

–IANS

dc/rb