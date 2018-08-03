Nicaragua bars media from covering anti-government protests

Managua, Aug 5 (IANS) The Nicaragua Police has cracked down on anti-government marches being held in several cities across the country and barred foreign journalists from covering the protests.

“You cannot go here, go to the park and shoot there,” said a police officer, while stopping journalists from entering a street that was part of a common transit, Efe news reported.

Several reporters have been captured and assaulted during the protests, in which, until now, 317-448 people have lost their lives.

The protests against President Daniel Ortega, who has been accused of corruption and abuse of power, started on April 18 over a set of social security reforms and had led to repeated calls for him to step down.

