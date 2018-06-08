Nice sign Brazilian midfielder Danilo Barbosa

Paris, June 10 (IANS) OGC Nice announced on Sunday that they have reached an agreement to sign Brazilian midfielder Danilo Barbosa from Portuguese football club Braga.

Although Nice did not reveal financial details or the contract’s duration, local media estimated the deal’s worth to be around $8 million and linked Danilo, 22, to the French club for three or four years, reports Efe.

In a statement, Nice said “(Danilo) is the first new face of the 2018-19 squad. Joining from Braga, Danilo is an Aiglon this morning, just one day after the transfer window opened.”

“Loyal to its philosophy, OGC Nice targeted a youngster with great potential that the club had been following for several seasons,” the statement added.

Danilo said in a video he was thrilled to join Nice, who wrapped up the 2017/2018 season in the eighth spot in the Ligue 1 table.

He made his professional debut at Brazil’s Vasco da Gama in 2014, shortly before joining Braga for the 2014-2015 season, when he played 28 games, scoring twice.

He then played on loan for Valencia, Benfica and Standard Liege, before returning to Braga, where he scored four goals in 46 matches during the last campaign.

–IANS

pur/bg