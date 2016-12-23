Nick Cannon to spend Christmas in hospital

Los Angeles, Dec 23 (IANS) Reality TV show host Nick Cannon will spend Christmas in hospital due to complications related to Lupus disease.

The “America’s Got Talent” host will spend the festive season under the care of medical staff as he is currently being treated for complications relating to autoimmune disease Lupus, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Cannon posted an image of himself on Instagram in which he is hooked up to a monitor in Cedars-Sinai Hospital here and posted: “For all who have been trying to contact me the last few days this is where I’ve been. And I will be in the Hospital through Christmas.

“All good though. Doctors say I will be back to normal before the New Year. Lupus sucks, incredible warrior.”

The 36-year-old, who was diagnosed with the disease in 2012, was hospitalised over the summer for exhaustion and vowed at the time to take better care of himself.

Earlier this year, Cannon, who has twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife and singer Mariah Carey, insisted he was healthier than he’s ever been because he has done so much research into Lupus.

–IANS

