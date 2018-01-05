Nick Carter accused of having sex with underage girl

Los Angeles, Jan 7 (IANS) Singer Nick Carter was accused of having sex with an underage girl in 2003.

In a police report, Carter, 37, was accused of sexual offence lewd or lascivious battery by engaging in sexual activity with a person 12 to 16 years old, radaronline.com reported on Friday.

In the report, the alleged victim, who is referred to as A.J, contacted the Southern Regional Police Department in Pennsylvania in December 2003. Nick was 23 years old at the time.

She advised that the Backstreet Boys band member “should have to go to jail for this offence”.

She added that everyone in Nick’s family believed that she was 18 years old.

The report read: “A.J. stated that she had sexual intercourse with Nick Carter on three occasions. The first time was in the water, the second time on the bus and the third time on Nick’s boat.

“She advised that she never told him ‘no’ or acted as though she didn’t want to have sex. A.J. also stated that they never used any type of protection and that she is not taking birth control pills.”

It was also reported that the girl had sex with Nick’s younger brother, Aaron Carter, when he was 15 years old.

In 2004, the case was dismissed due to “the delay in the victim reporting the incident”.

In November 2017, singer Melissa Schuman accused Nick of raping her when she was 18 years old.

–IANS

dc/nn/ksk