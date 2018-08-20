Nicki Minaj postpones tour over Twitter rant

Los Angeles, Aug 23 (IANS) Fans of singer Nicki Minaj fans might have to wait a bit longer to see the rapper on tour.

The “Chun-Li” singer, 35, has postponed her North American leg of her ‘NickiHndrxx Tour’. Live Nation announced in a statement Tuesday, reports people.com.

Future, who was announced as her co-headliner in June, will no longer be part of the tour, Live Nation confirmed.

The US tour was supposed to kick off on September 21 in Baltimore, Maryland.

“Due to scheduling conflicts Future will not be on the North American run,” Live Nation’s statement said.

“Nicki Minaj will be announcing new North American dates to kick off in May 2019. Refunds for the previously scheduled North American dates will be available at point of purchase, with new Nicki Minaj on-sale details announced soon,” the statement added.

Minaj’s European leg will go ahead as planned in 2019 with the tour kicking off in Munich, Germany, on February 21, alongside Future.

The tour changes following a report by Page Six that ticket sales for the tour were much lower than expected.

Minaj made her return to the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night in a surprise remote performance where she performed a medley of songs from her new album Queen at The Oculus.

–IANS

nv/sug/