Nicolas Cage goes by ‘super 8 feeling’

Shanghai, June 19 (IANS) Actor Nicolas Cage says his personal philosophy of filmmaking lies in the pursuit of what he calls “the Super 8 feeling”.

Cage was at the Shanghai International Film Festival to tease his latest movie and walk the event’s red carpet as a special guest. He also interacted during a media briefing where he was asked to explain his personal philosophy of filmmaking, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

He said: “The Super 8 feeling is what my brother and I used to feel when we made movies in the backyard with the camera our dad bought us when we were kids. I didn’t care about awards or money… It was simply because we loved making the movie and telling a story.”

Cage said he has experienced the Super 8 feeling just a few times in his professional life, such as when he shot “Raising Arizona” with the Cohen Brothers and during the filming of “Mandy”, Panos Cosmatos’ recent horror film.

The Oscar winner said he also felt it during the recent shoot in Puerto Rico of his next release, “Primal”. The film is directed by stuntman-turned-filmmaker Nick Powell.

