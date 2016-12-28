Nicole Scherzinger will be ‘back’ in action next year

Los Angeles, Dec 29 (IANS) Singer Nicole Scherzinger, who had a “transformative” 2015 and a “relaxed” 2016, says she will be “back” in 2017.

Scherzinger, who is dating tennis player Grigor Dimitrov, saw her on and off long-term relationship with Formula One star Lewis Hamilton finally come to an end in 2015.

She thinks 2016 has been more relaxed and fun. So, she is looking forward to stepping up the pace again in New Year, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“I felt that last year I made a lot of changes in my life, and it was a very transformative year for me. A lot of changes,” Scherzinger said.

“I felt, this year, I kind of got to find a little more balance and enjoy life a little bit more. Now I feel like next year everything kicks back and I’m back on it again, in real speed,” she added.

–IANS

sas/rb