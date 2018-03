Nidahas Trophy: India to field in final against Bangladesh

Colombo, March 18 (IANS) India won the toss and elected to field against Bangladesh in the final of the Nidahas Trophy T20 tri-series at the R. Premadasa Stadium here on Sunday.

India made one change to their squad, brining in Jaidev Unadkat in place of pacer Mohammed Siraj. Bangladesh are unchanged.

Squad:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Nazmul Islam.

–IANS

gau/vm