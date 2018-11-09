Nifty opens in red, Sensex down 100 points

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) The NSE’s Nifty50 opened in red while the S&P BSE Sensex traded 100 points down during the morning session of the trade on Tuesday.

Selling pressure was witnessed in telecom, finance and banking counters whereas oil and gas were in green.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 34,846.19 from its previous close at 34,812.99 on Monday.

At 9.20 a.m., the Sensex traded at 34,713.06 lower by 99.93 points or 0.29 per cent.

The Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 10,451.90 after closing at 10,482.20 on Monday.

The Nifty traded at 10,457.80 during the morning trade session, down 24.40 points and 0.23 per cent.

–IANS

ravi/ksk