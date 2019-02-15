Nigeria orders re-opening of borders after election postponement

Abuja, Feb 17 (IANS) The Nigerian government has ordered the re-opening of all the nation’s borders following the postponement of the presidential and national assembly elections.

The land borders were closed on Thursday to ensure a smooth process of the elections earlier scheduled for Saturday, reports Xinhua news agency.

In a statement on Saturday, Muhammad Babandede, comptroller-general of the Nigeria Immigration Service, said the borders had been re-opened and immigration officers would continue their normal border control and patrol duties to ensure that all persons crossing Nigeria’s land, air, and sea borders travel with valid and authentic documents.

Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission on Saturday announced a postponement of the polls by one week, citing issues bordering on logistics.

–IANS

ksk