Nigeria President to meet Trump in Washington

Nairobi, April 30 (IANS) Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari will become the first African leader to be received by his American counterpart Donald Trump when he arrives in Washington for talks on Monday, the media reported.

They are expected to discuss shared economic and security interests, reports the BBC.

But many will also be watching the talks closely after a row over Trump’s alleged use of the word “s***hole” to describe African nations.

Trump denied being a racist after the reported crude remark.

The two leaders may be keen to put the scandal behind them to focus on more pressing issues, according to the BBC.

They will also discuss ways to deepen economic cooperation between the two countries.

The White House has sold 12 counter insurgency aircraft worth $496 million to Nigeria to help in its fight against Boko Haram.

After his talks with Trump, the Nigerian leader will meet meet businesses specialising in agriculture.

Senior Nigerian government officials will also discuss a number of projects with executives from major US transport companies.

–IANS

ksk