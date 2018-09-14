Nigeria to inject new athletes into power lifting team

Lagos, Sep 15 (IANS) Nigeria said it would continue to inject new athletes into its power lifting team to maintain the country’s prowess in the sport.

The aim was to find replacement for aging athletes that had done the country proud globally, Are Feyisetan, coach of the national team told reporters here on Friday, reports Xinhua news agency.

“In the next three to four years, some of our athletes who are world champions will phase out and for us to remain relevant in the global scene, we will have to plan ahead to achieve this,” the coach added.

According to him, Paulina Okpala, a debutant, who won the gold for the country at the African Para Power lifting Championships in Algiers, Algeria, was among the new athletes.

Nigeria won 11 gold and two silver medals at the Africa Championships which also served as qualification for the 2020 Paralympics Games.

–IANS

tri/