Nigerian, 2 Tanzanians held for online fraud

Ghaziabad, June 7 (IANS) A Nigerian man and two women from Tanzania have been arrested here on charges of cheating an Indian of Rs 10 lakh, police said on Thursday.

The arrests followed a complaint from Grivesh Sharma, who said he transferred the money to the Africans for a purported business transaction after which they snapped all ties with him.

The three revealed their identity as Ivoh of Nigeria and Jahara and Christina from Tanzania. The police recovered two laptops and three mobile phones from them, Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said.

–IANS

