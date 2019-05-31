Nigerian arrested for duping people on Facebook

New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) Delhi Police have arrested a Nigerian national in various cases of cheating which involved luring victims on Facebook.

The accused identified as Arthur Okeke alias Arthur Akunne along with his associates would trap people by interacting with them on Facebook.

Arthur is a Nigerian national and was living in Shiv Vihar area of New Delhi, the police said.

“Arthur’s associates would initially interact with the target on Facebook and when the target began to trust him they would claim to be stuck in the customs checking while entering India,” a senior police officer said.

However another associate then used to call the victims asking them to deposit an amount in various bank accounts as customs duty. The associate would claim himself to be a customs officer.

Arthur was arrested after one such complaint where the victim alleged that he was duped to the tune of Rs 30 lakh by an unidentified accused who had interacted with him on Facebook.

He was arrested on Monday from Outer Ring Road, almost nine months after the complaint was registered. He was nabbed after his phone was kept on surveillance.

The police team is looking for the other accused involved in the crimes.

–IANS

rag/kr