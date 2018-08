Bhubaneswar, Aug 11 (IANS) A Nigerian national has been arrested from Bhubaneswar on charges of obtaining a fake passport from Mumbai, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Amadi Victor Blaze, a resident of Nigeria’s Imo state.

The accused had obtained a fake passport from Mumbai’s Nalasopara area. He will be taken to court after further interrogation, police said.

–IANS

cd/mag/vm