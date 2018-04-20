Nigerian, wife held on charge of duping woman in Delhi

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) A Nigerian and his wife have been arrested on the charge of duping a woman of nearly Rs 15.5 lakh through a matrimonial website, police said on Friday.

Oboh Tony Erhauyi, 31, was running a business in India since 2013 whereas his wife Rosy Noronha, 41, is a Delhi University graduate working with an NGO at Lajpat Nagar.

Police have seized four mobiles, four SIM cards, two laptops and a hard disk from the accused who were arrested from Mayur Vihar in east Delhi.

The couple ensnared the victim by asking her to share personal details with V. Abhishek, which was a fake ID registered on the matrimonial website, police said.

“The woman, a resident of Motia Khan, received a call from someone identifying as Akhishek who told her he was employed on a ship and would meet her family to convey his marriage proposal,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Alok Kumar said.

“A month later, this man again called her and told her a hard luck story about an attack by Somali pirates on the ship. He they asked her to pay the difference in air freight charges for his personal belongings he had dispatched to her address.”

The woman paid almost Rs 15.5 lakh for so-called air freight and other cooked up charges, the officer said.

–IANS

