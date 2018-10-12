Nigeria’s Chukuma wins women’s 100m at Youth Olympics

Buenos Aires, Oct 16 (IANS) Nigeria’s Rosemary Chukuma won the high profile women’s 100m race at the Buenos Aires Youth Olympics.

Chukuma finished third in the first heat with a time of 12.03 seconds, but cut almost a second off her second attempt, crossing the finish line at 11.17 seconds before claiming the gold on Monday, reports Xinhua news agency.

“I am happy and satisfied because before coming to Argentina I did not have good results,” Chukuma said.

“I was scared that I would not get what I hoped for at these Games. I started to train in 2016 and I travelled to Australia last year to prepare in this discipline, then continued training in Nigeria.”

The Youth Games are set to close on Thursday.

–IANS

ajb/bg