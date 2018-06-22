Nigeria’s Mikel to play against Argentina despite fracture

Yessentuki (Russia), June 24 (IANS) Nigeria captain John Obi Mikel is likely to play in his team’s decisive World Cup Group D match against Argentina on Tuesday despite nursing a broken bone in his left hand.

The 31-year-old midfielder suffered the injury during stoppage time in the African team’s 2-0 win over Iceland on Friday, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Unfortunately our captain has a fracture but I think he will be able to play with a splint,” Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr said in a video published by the Nigerian football federation on Sunday.

“Our medical team is looking after it,” he added.

Nigeria will progress to the round of 16 if they win Tuesday’s match in Saint Petersburg. A draw will also see them advance if Croatia beat Iceland.

–IANS

