Night curfew imposed in Shillong as violence continues

Shillong, June 1 (IANS) Night curfew was imposed in the Meghalaya capital as violence continued in parts of the city on Friday despite indefinite curfew imposed to calm the situation following a violent clash between police and a mob on Thursday night, an official said.

“Night curfew has been imposed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in Shillong agglomeration as there is likelihood that breach of peace may spread to other parts of thee city,” said Deputy Commissioner, East Khasi Hills, Peter. S. Dkhar.

This morning, Dkhar imposed in areas under Lumdiengjri police station and Cantonment Beat House from 4 a.m. on Friday) in view of the breakdown of law and order in Motphran, Mawkhar and adjoining areas following Thursday’s clash.

Violating the curfew, miscreants continued to clashed with police and indulge in stone-pelting.

Police fired teargas shell and carried out baton charge as unruly mob attacked them with stones between Mawkhar and Motphran.

The clash erupted after a bus conductor was allegedly assaulted by a group of people residing at Them Iew Mawlong area.

“The situation is very tense in the area. We have arrested a number of stone pelters and many of the policemen have been injured after they were hit by stones,” Davies Marak, the district police chief of East Khasi Hills, told IANS.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma reviewed the overall law and order situation with Home Minister James Sangma, cabinet ministers Kyrmen Shylla and Banteidor Lyngdoh, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, M.S.Rao and senior Meghalaya Police officials.

“We have reviewed the overall law and order situation in the area. The area is still tense and district administration has taken immediate measure to calm the situation,” James Sangma said.

Appealing to all the members of the public to maintain calm and restraint, the Home Minister urged the general public not to pay heed to false report being circulated over social media.

He said internet services have been temporarily suspended to prevent spreading of misinformation via social media.

–IANS

