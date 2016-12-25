Night temperatures drops in J&K

Jammu/Srinagar, Dec 26 (IANS) Night temperatures across Jammu and Kashmir again dropped several notches on Monday after improving the previous day due to cloud cover.

“Cold, dry weather with foggy conditions in the mornings is expected to continue in the state during the next 24 hours,” said an official of the MET department.

He said after Sunday’s light rain and snowfall, the night temperatures had shown some improvement, but due to clear sky, the minimum temperatures have again started dropping.

“Srinagar had minus 5.1 as the night’s lowest on Monday against minus 2.2 on Sunday,” the official said.

“Similarly, the minimum in Jammu city was 6.1 against Sunday’s 11.9.”

The difference was again noticed in the Ladakh region where Leh town recorded a minus 13.9 against Sunday’s minus 9.4 and Kargil recorded minus 11.8.

At other places in the Jammu region, Mata Vaishno Devi base camp town of Katra recorded 7.1, Batote 4.2, Bannihal 5.0 and Bhaderwah zero as the night’s lowest temperatures.

