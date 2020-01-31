Niki Poonacha, Arjun Kadhe get wild cards for Bengaluru Open

Bengaluru, Feb 7 (IANS) Reigning national champion Niki Poonacha and Arjun Kadhe have been given the first two wild cards for the upcoming Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger tournament that kicks off on Monday. A total of five wild cards will be given in the main draw of 48 in the singles.

Poonacha, who is ranked a little above 1100 in the singles and 732 in doubles, begins with a true home advantage as he trains at the Rohan Bopanna Academy at the KSLTA, the venue of the mega event.

“I am thrilled to have received a wild card for the Bengaluru Open which is being played at my home. I am playing well but unfortunately it is not fructifying into great results,” said the 24-year-old who won the National Championship in Delhi last year. “I thank the KSLTA and AITA for having given me an opportunity here and I will endeavour to make the best use of the wild card,” he added.

Arjun Kadhe, who is currently ranked 219 in doubles and 612 in the singles, was the second player to get the wild card. In a year of fluctuating fortunes, Kadhe had won the Chengdu Challenger last year and had risen to a career high of 160 in doubles. “Firstly, I am thankful to AITA and KSLTA for having belief in me. I am excited to be in the main draw of the Bengaluru Open Challenger,” said Kadhe.

“It is a strong and competitive field that has gathered in this edition of the Bengaluru Open. We hope to see some exciting action. Both Kadhe and Poonacha are talented players and deserve a chance to prove themselves. We hope both utilize the platform to the best,” said Sunil Yajaman, Tournament Director.

Meanwhile, Saketh Myneni became the fifth player to make it to the main draw due to a few cancellations. Prajesh Gunneswaran, Sasikumar Mukund, Sumit Nagal and Ramkumar Ramanathan are the others who have got a direct entry into the main round.

–IANS

aak/bg