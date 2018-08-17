Nikki Bella doesn’t want kids until her 40s

Los Angeles, Aug 19 (IANS) While contradictory views on having children was one of the reasons that led to John Cena and Nikki Bela’s splitsville, the actress-wrestler, who wanted to be a mother, has now changed her mind.

The 34-year-old professional wrestler called off her engagement to Cena earlier this year over their differing views about parenting.

Bella now says hanging out with her 15-month-old niece Birdie has been like “birth control” for her, reports pagesix.com.

“She (Birdie) has been the best form of birth control for me. Here I was dying to be a mom. Now I want to push it back. Can my clock tick until my 40s?” Bella told The Post.

Instead of children, the she now believes ambition is what is keeping her and the “Blockers” actor apart.

“One person had to sacrifice their career (for us to be together), but I’m not willing to do that. I’m just not the girl who hangs out on set. I have my own career. I want to be one of Forbes’ top entrepreneurs.”

The former couple had previously pledged to try and work on their relationship following their split – which came just weeks before they were due to tie the knot – but admitted a month later that they were over for good.

