Nikon India eying 5-10% growth in 2018-19: India MD

New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) Japanese major Nikon is targeting 5-10 per cent growth in its India market for the current financial year, Nikon India’s newly appointed Managing Director Sajjan Kumar said on Tuesday.

“We are pushing the growth in the D-SLR segment in a big way and targeting Rs. 1,200 crore turnover in 2018-19,” Kumar, the first Indian to be appointed Nikon India MD, told IANS.

Kumar, who brings with hims 24 years of industry experience to the new role, would be taking over from Kazuo Ninomiya who will be moving to Nikon Corporation, Japan, for a new role, the company said.

“Having spent 10 years of my career working with Nikon, I regard it as a real privilege to be given the opportunity to lead business In India,” Kumar said, adding that he is hopeful of the company’s robust growth in India due the country’s increased appetite for both still photography and videos.

“Our cameras have unique features that help us beat the competition. Our new range of devices offer professional photographers better ways to capture good stills and videos,” he added.

Kumar took over the role of new Managing Director from his current role of Senior Vice President – Corporate Sales and Strategy at Nikon.

“India is so culturally rich that every region or terrain offers ample opportunity for imaging companies like us to grow. The festivities, architecture, landscapes and diversified culture makes India a haven for photographers,” Kumar said.

“We at Nikon utilise this opportunity for benefit of photographers and photography community as a whole. We are harnessing our energies for incubating and providing a photography culture,” he added.

Nikon India distributes markets and services the complete range of Nikon imaging products, Nikon Sport Optics and Nikon Instruments.

The Nikon imaging products include Nikon D-SLR, the Nikon COOLPIX and range of NIKKOR

lenses and accessories.

