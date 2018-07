Mykonos (Greece), July 31 (IANS) “The Vampire Diaries” star Nina Dobrev hit the beach during a sunshine break in the popular Greek island of Mykonos.

She donned a distinctive polka dot swimsuit while making her way to the beach with a group of friends on Sunday afternoon, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The actress completed her look with a pair of sandals and rose-tinted sunglasses.

She later opted to cover her swimwear with a lace summer dress.

