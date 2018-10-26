Nine foreigners among 71 tourists rescued from drowning off Goa

Panaji, Oct 28 (IANS) Nine foreigners were among 71 tourists who were rescued from drowning by lifeguards off Goa’s beaches since the tourism season in the coastal state began on October 4, officials said on Sunday.

A total of 217 Indian tourists and 46 foreigners have been rescued from drowning from the beginning of 2018, a statement issued by Drishti Lifesaving, a private beach management agency appointed by the Tourism Ministry for tourist safety on Goa’s beaches, also said.

Goa’s international tourism season began on October 4 and is expected to stretch up to March 2019.

The statement also said that cyclonic conditions had induced particularly strong currents off Goa’s beaches, which saw a spike in the number of rescue attempts as tourists swimming in the sea were affected by dangerous rip currents and underwater currents in Baga, Calangute, Candolim, Morjim and Arambol.

Goa is one of the top beach tourism destinations in the country and attracts nearly eight million tourists every year, out of which half a million are foreigners.

