Nine killed in Delhi godown fire

New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) At least nine people were killed due to a fire at a clothes godown here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night at the warehouse located in the capital city’s Kirari area.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), the godown was on the ground floor of a three-storey building.

There was no fire safety equipment in the building and it had only a single staircase.

The DFS said that 10 people were rescued and the victims included two senior citizens and four children.

Investigation into the cause of fire is underway.

–IANS

