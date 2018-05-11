Nine killed in Indonesia church bombings

Jakarta, May 13 (IANS) At least nine persons were killed and 35 others injured as suicide bombers blew themselves up on Sunday during congregations in three churches in Surabaya city, capital of Indonesia’s East Java province, officials said.

The attacks occurred within minutes of each other. No group has so far claimed the responsibility, BBC reported.

The deadly blasts took place in Santa Maria church in Ngagel Madya area, Gereja Kristen Indonesia church on Diponegoro street and Pantekosta church on Arjuno street, Xinhua reported.

The attackers, disguising as followers of the morning sermon in the churches, detonated bombs which hit scores of followers, said the police.

The police have cordoned off all the scenes for investigation, said Barung.

Indonesia, the most populous Muslim-majority country, has seen a resurgence of Islamist militancy in recent months.

