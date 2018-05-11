Nine out of ten students concerned about online privacy: Ireland Survey

London, May 14 (IANS) Alarmed over the recent data breach incidents like the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica, nine out of 10 Irish students are worried about their online privacy, a survey suggests.

The survey done by Ireland-based online exams specialist Studyclix found that almost 90 per cent of students are concerned about their online privacy, Irish Times reported on Monday.

Many of the 5,500 students surveyed have set their social media accounts to private mode, which limits how much of their information is shared publicly, the report said.

However, when it comes to Snapchat — the most popular platform among students — one in three allowed the app to share their exact location at all times.

“As a teacher I would always recommend that students have this set to ‘ghost mode’ to hide their whereabouts,” Luke Saunders, Founder, Studyclix, was quoted as saying by Irish Times.

The survey also found that 41 per cent of students are in favour of a smartphone ban in school.

In terms of popularity, Facebook — which three years ago was the most popular platform — is now third behind Snapchat and Instagram.

The survey found that 72 per cent of students ranked Facebook as their favourite social media app compared with 94 per cent for Snapchat.

–IANS

vc/gb/hs