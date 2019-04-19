Nine persons injured in Delhi bus accident

New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) At least nine persons were injured on Wednesday after a cluster bus whose brakes failed hit over 10 vehicles in central Delhi, a police officer said.

The accident occurred at 6 p.m on Desh Bandhu Gupta Road and a motorist informed local police about a cluster bus that hit five cars and few two wheeler and other vehicles.

“At least nine persons were injured in the accident have been admitted to Jeewan Mala hospital and Lady Hardinge Hospital. One injured is stated to be serious. The bus driver is at large but has been identified and a hunt is on to nab him,” a senior police officer said.

–IANS

