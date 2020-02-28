Nine tourists from Italy stopped at Khajuraho

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh), March 5 (IANS) Nine tourists from Italy and their fellow guides, who have come to visit Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh, have been barred from travelling further on Wednesday due to fears of Coronavirus (Covid-19).

All of them have been admitted to the TB hospital in Naugaon and their samples are being taken for testing.

Civil Surgeon S.R. Tripathi told reporters that the virus suspects have been kept at TB Hospital in Naugaon, about 21 km from the district headquarters and samples are being taken for testing.

According to sources, tourists from Italy reached Jhansi by train from Agra. They visited Orchha on Tuesday and thereafter reached Khajuraho at night. These tourists saw the temples of Khajuraho on Wednesday morning. After this, they were scheduled to fly to Varanasi by aeroplane. But as a precaution, their journey has been stopped. After screening at Khajuraho airport, they were not allowed to proceed further.

–IANS

hindi-rs/