Nirbhaya case: Convict seeks FIR against policemen

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) Delhi’s Karkardooma court on Wednesday issued notice to Mandoli jail authorities on an application filed by one of the convicts in Nirbhaya rape case seeking FIR against two police personnel for allegedly beating him.

convict Pawan Gupta moved the court asserting that the police officers allegedly thrashed him with sticks, fist and blows on the head which caused a severe head injury.

The court sought jail’s response and posted the matter for tomorrow.

Besides Pawan, three other convicts — Vinay, Akshay and Mukesh are scheduled to be hanged on March 20 at 5:30 am.

