Nirbhaya case: Sisodia says lawyer using tactics to delay execution

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) Accusing the lawyer of Nirbhaya convicts of using tactics to delay their execution, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday that the advocate was making fun of the system.

In a tweet in Hindi, Sisodia appealed that the law should be amended to remove its shortcomings.

“In the Nirbhaya case, the lawyer is using tactics to delay the execution. In this way, he is making fun of the system. We must work together to ensure speedy justice. So that laws can be amended to remove their shortcomings,” Sisodia said.

His remarks came after advocate A.P. Singh, the lawyer for three of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case, again moved an application before a Delhi court seeking directions to Tihar Jail authorities to supply him the relevant documents in order to exercise the remaining legal remedies available to three convicts — Vinay Sharma, Pawan Kumar Gupta and Akshay Kumar Singh.

–IANS

nks/arm