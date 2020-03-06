Nirbhaya convict approaches LG seeking commutation of sentence

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) Vinay Sharma, one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, on Monday approached Lt Governor Anil Baijal seeking commutation of his sentence to life imprisonment.

The plea was filed by Sharma, through his advocate A.P. Singh under Sections 432 and 433 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

In his plea, he contended that he does not deserve the extreme punishment of death which is reserved for ‘rarest of rare’ cases where the alternative option of life imprisonment is unquestionably foreclosed.

“Considering the positive steps towards reformation, his young age, poor socio-economic circumstances, the petitioner humbly prays to commute his death sentence to life imprisonment,” the plea said.

