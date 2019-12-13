Nirbhaya convict moves HC claiming to be juvenile

New Delhi, Dec 18 (IANS) Pawan Kumar Gupta, one of the convicts on the murder row in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, has now approached the Delhi High Court claiming to be a juvenile when the heinous incident took place.

The plea, filed through advocate A.P. Singh, states that no ossification test of the petitioner was conducted by the investigating officers.

He further claimed that the claim of juvenility can be raised at any time even after the final disposal of the case.

Gupta, through his plea, sought the court’s direction for an ossification test to be conducted to determine his age and settle the question of juvenility.

His plea claimed that he was an “innocent boy”, who was “totally falsely implicated” in the case by “anti-social elements” due to a “revengeful motive” with the “help of concerned police officials”.

