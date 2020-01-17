Nirbhaya convicts hanging goes into loop as judge transferred

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) The judge who issued death warrant against the four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case has been transferred.

Additional Session Judge Satish Kumar Arora has been transferred to the Supreme Court as Additional Registrar on deputation basis for one year.

Arora before his transfer was also hearing the Nirbhaya rape and murder case. He was hearing the petition of Nirbhaya’s parents seeking directions to expedite the execution of the four convicts.

During the hearing of this application, the state too moved an application seeking issuance of death warrants against the convicts.

According to the last court hearing the hanging was to take place on February 1 at 6 a.m.

–IANS

anb/in