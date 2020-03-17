‘Nirbhaya Zindabad, AP Singh Murdabad’ slogans echo outside Tihar

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) Soon after the four men convicted for the brutal gang-rape and murder of a physiotherapy student in the national capital were hanged in Tihar Jail in the early hours of Friday, slogans hailing the victim and bashing the advocate defending the convicts echoed outside the jail premises on Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg.

As soon as the news of the executions broke out, the crowd which assembled outside Gate No. 3 of Tihar Jail started raising slogans like “Nirbhaya Zindabad, AP Singh Murdabad”, as people burst into celebrations and distributed sweets.

Even the coronavirus outbreak could not deter the people from assembling in large numbers outside the jail premises to express their solidarity with Nirbhaya.

“My wife advised me not to step out amidst the coronavirus outbreak, but I could not contain my happiness as justice is being imparted to my sister,” said Ravinder Singh Bakshi, a resident of Delhi’s Hari Nagar.

The huge gathering came amidst curbs imposed by the Delhi government on social gatherings of more than 20 people in a bid to check the spread of coronavirus.

Security personnel had to step in and tighten the arrangements around the jail complex to keep a check on any untoward incident.

